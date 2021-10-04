ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's Arak's IR-40 Heavy water nuclear reactor. Photo by Nanking2012, Wikipedia Commons.

Iran's Arak's IR-40 Heavy water nuclear reactor. Photo by Nanking2012, Wikipedia Commons.
1 Business Middle East World News 

Iran To Begin Work On IR-20 Reactor At Arak Nuclear Plant

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The construction of an IR-20 reactor in Iran’s Arak nuclear site will get under way within the next year, an MP quoted Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami as saying.

Speaking to Tasnim, the spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s Energy Commission, Mostafa Nakhaei, gave details of a meeting with Eslami, held on Sunday.

According to the lawmaker, the AEOI chief unveiled plans for the beginning of construction of the Arak IR-20 reactor within next year.

Eslami also said that the AEOI has set a target of generating 8,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity at the country’s nuclear power plants, the MP noted.

The AEOI has also a definite plan to produce fuel for the nuclear power plants, he added.

“The production of 8,000 MW of nuclear power and the production of power plant fuel show that the nuclear industry in Iran as a technique and specialty is growing and has been directed toward energy production,” Nakhaei added.

Last month, Eslami said the government would speed up funding for the construction of the second and third units at Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant where current electricity generation capacity is limited to 1,000 MW per hour, Press TV reported.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.