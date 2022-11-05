Political Crisis, Economic Instability, Human Loss, Power Struggle, Who Is Winning When Pakistan Is Losing? – OpEd

By Humais Sheikh

The dark clouds of screams, flames, and violence are hovering around the only Muslim nuclear state in the world. The enemies of Pakistan are already celebrating their victory. They tried to tag Pakistan as a terrorist nation for two decades by installing proxies themselves. They tried their best to stop Pakistan developing nuclear weapons. They tried their best to create division in the country. These were the forces which played hidden part in separation of East Pakistan. They are the ones who have successfully installed their puppets in the country.

Each and every plan of the enemy was crushed by a collective effort with our intelligence agencies playing the lead role. The intelligence agencies without any doubt were at the forefront to make Pakistan the first Islamic state with a nuclear power. They were the ones who played a key role in restricting the enemies to inflict any damage whether external or internal.

A key role was played by the intelligence agencies in all the anti-terror operations that resulted in successfully curbing the menace of terrorism. Pakistan is currently facing another challenge this time an internal instability crafted by unknown enemies by using their puppets in the country. The question is how to identify them, and the answer is anyone who tries to follow the path of violence and creates a divide in the country is working on the enemy’s agenda.

Every malicious attempt of the enemy has been skillfully countered and there was only one way left to bring Pakistan on its knees – by constructing a divide between people and the Armed Forces. The Army’s leadership that successfully countered the enemy’s evil designs has been tagged as traitors. They were the ones who rooted out the terrorist outfits in the country and freed Pakistan from the disgraceful tag of a “terrorist sanctuary”.

In a recent political upheaval in which PTI came on roads to regain power with an assertion that there will be a bloodshed is something deeply concerning. The physical mobility of PTI supporters was not as expected by the party’s leadership, they were also engaged in backdoor meetings to sort a date for early elections, but they couldn’t get an escape to end the march as it was a final call for them. Moreover, revolutions are brought by leaders who are untainted, but chairman PTI Imran Khan is himself facing several legal references making him a controversial personality. Spending around a week in the long march the PTI leadership witnessed a minimal presence of participants that made them worry about the future of their final call and then all hell broke loser and suddenly a heinous fire attack on Imran Khan occurs to ratchet up already fraught situation. A shooter from only fifteen feet of distance targeted Imran Khan but he thankfully received shots on his legs and miraculously no other leader suffered severe injuries.

The incident though was extremely unfortunate, but it raises many questions. The most important among them being, how is it possible that IK while enjoying the protocol of Punjab govt in their own territory with their own security suffered such a blow? Another question is why every incident against PTI is linked with the Armed Forces without any investigation and people are psychologically manipulated to follow a confirmation bias that Army leadership is working against the national interest. While it was the same Army that was lauded using golden words by the same PTI leadership? Is it a cause to build Riasat-e-Madina or a cause to build Riasat-e-tehreek-e-Insaf? Things are ambiguous but can be linked to find the truth.

About Author: Humais Sheikh is an independent defense analyst. He has competed his Masters in Defense and Strategic Studies from Quaid-I-Azam University, Islamabad.