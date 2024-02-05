King Charles III Undergoes Cancer Treatment, Postpones Public Duties

By Al Bawaba News

By Mansour Al-Maswari

Amidst a recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, concerns arose over a separate health issue for England’s King Charles III. Subsequent diagnostic tests have revealed a form of cancer.

His Majesty has commenced regular treatments and, as advised by doctors, will postpone public-facing duties during this period.

However, he will continue to manage State affairs and official responsibilities as usual.

The King expressed gratitude to his medical team for their swift intervention, enabled by the recent hospital procedure, and is optimistic about his treatment and eagerly anticipates resuming full public duty.

Sharing his diagnosis aims to dispel speculation and offer insight, particularly to those worldwide affected by cancer, stated Buckingham Palace.

