ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, March 6, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Women riding public transportation wearing masks in Iran. Photo Credit: Fars News Agency

Women riding public transportation wearing masks in Iran. Photo Credit: Fars News Agency

1 Health World News 

Iran Extends Closure Of All Schools, Universities Due To COVID-19

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iran’s administration on Thursday extended the closure of all schools and universities nationwide until the end of the current Iranian year (March 19) as the country is struggling with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters after the 6th session of the Coronavirus Management National Headquarters on Thursday, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said schools and universities will remain shut until end of this Iranian year.

The educational centers in Iran will be closed for another two weeks afterwards during the new year’s holidays.

The health minister said the closure of schools and universities should not encourage people to go on trips, warning families that traveling would increase the infection rate.

The university entrance exams for the master of science and PhD degrees have also been postponed in Iran.

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that the number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the country has risen to 107 and the total number of confirmed cases to 3,513, including 1,352 patients in the province of Tehran alone.

At least 739 people have recovered from the disease in the country so far.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.