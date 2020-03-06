Iran Extends Closure Of All Schools, Universities Due To COVID-19

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s administration on Thursday extended the closure of all schools and universities nationwide until the end of the current Iranian year (March 19) as the country is struggling with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters after the 6th session of the Coronavirus Management National Headquarters on Thursday, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said schools and universities will remain shut until end of this Iranian year.

The educational centers in Iran will be closed for another two weeks afterwards during the new year’s holidays.

The health minister said the closure of schools and universities should not encourage people to go on trips, warning families that traveling would increase the infection rate.

The university entrance exams for the master of science and PhD degrees have also been postponed in Iran.

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that the number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the country has risen to 107 and the total number of confirmed cases to 3,513, including 1,352 patients in the province of Tehran alone.

At least 739 people have recovered from the disease in the country so far.

