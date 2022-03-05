ISSN 2330-717X
Iranian drones in underground military base. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran: IRGC Unveils Underground Missile, Drone Bases

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on Saturday unveiled two cavernous military bases accommodating missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami unveiled the two bases hiding underground tunnel systems.

The subterranean bases accommodate ground-to-ground missile systems with new advanced equipment as well as assault drones capable of penetrating into the enemy’s radar and air defense networks.

This is the first time the IRGC Aerospace Force unveils an underground drone base.

The new base is furnished with homegrown drones with a range of 2,000 kilometers, twin missile launch platforms, and platforms for the launch of multiple drones.

A combination of accuracy and quality in the employment of the new military systems was put on display in a massive exercise, codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 17 (The Great Prophet)”, held in December 2021.

