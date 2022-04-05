Spain Helps More Than 20,000 Displaced People From Ukraine In Last Ten Days

By Eurasia Review

More than 41,000 displaced persons from Ukraine have already been helped in Spain, according to Spain’s National Security Situation Committee.

Out of the total number of Ukrainians helped, this represents an increase of 20,462 people compared to March 24, the date the Situation Committee previously met.

Of the total number of applications for asylum, all of which were granted, 68% were for women, 32% for men, with 39.5% being minors.

In addition, more than 7,000 children are now in school and 8,199 displaced people have been discharged from the National Health System.