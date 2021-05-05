Iran: State TV Shows Video Of Missile Blowing Up US Capitol Building

By Arab News

Iranian state TV has aired a propaganda video showing a missile blowing up the US Capitol building.

The country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly broadcast the video on Sunday just before Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was due to give a televised speech.

The 11-second clip featured armed IRGC forces marching in formation, a missile being launched at an undisclosed location, followed by scenes of the US Capitol imploding in flames. The video then showed Iranian clerics walking toward Jerusalem.

Kasra Aarabi, an analyst at the Tony Blair Institute, identified the background music to the clip as being an Iranian nationalistic song with lyrics describing the US Capitol as a “palace of oppression” which was “destroyed by the Alavi (Imam Ali’s) IRGC, and the good news of the liberation of Quds (Jerusalem) arrives from Iran.”

The screening coincided with nuclear talks currently taking place between Iran and the US in Vienna. Reports suggested that at the time of the video broadcast, the political foes were edging closer to an agreement on resuming the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal.