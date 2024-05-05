Forging Unity And Solidarity: King Mohammed VI’s Vision At 15th OIC Summit – OpEd

By Said Temsamani

King Mohammed VI delivered an address at the 15th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit Conference, inaugurated on Saturday in Banjul (Gambia), focusing on the theme “Advancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development”.

“In the midst of turbulent times, characterized by multifaceted crises and escalating tensions across the Islamic world, the recent Islamic Summit convened in the Republic of the Gambia serves as a beacon of hope and unity. Under the gracious invitation of His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of the Gambia, leaders from across the Islamic world gathered to address pressing challenges and chart a path towards peace and prosperity.

The summit, marked by profound discussions and heartfelt exchanges, underscored the imperative of solidarity and cooperation among Muslim nations. From combating security threats to alleviating economic hardships, the collective resolve of the Islamic Ummah was put to the test like never before.

One of the central themes of the summit was the plight of our African brethren. As a proud African nation, Morocco reiterated its commitment to fostering solidarity and cooperation with African brothers and sisters. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by the least developed OIC African Member Countries, Morocco emphasized the importance of extending support to facilitate their development and progress.

In pursuit of this vision, Morocco launched initiatives such as the Atlantic Initiative, aimed at bolstering partnership and integration among Atlantic-bordering African countries. Additionally, the Morocco-Nigeria Gas Pipeline project exemplifies Morocco’s commitment to regional integration and economic prosperity in the Atlantic region.

However, the aspirations of the Islamic Ummah extend beyond regional cooperation. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), founded to unite Muslim nations in the face of adversity, must evolve to meet the challenges of the modern era. It is imperative that Muslim leaders transcend rhetoric and embrace practical initiatives to foster peace, progress, and prosperity.

In a world plagued by fanaticism and hate speech, the commitment to tolerance and interfaith dialogue becomes all the more crucial. Recent acts of disrespect towards the Holy Qur’an underscore the urgent need for collective action to combat intolerance and promote understanding among nations.

Likewise, the ongoing conflict in Palestine demands unwavering solidarity. The suffering endured by the Palestinian people calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the realization of their right to peace and independence. Morocco reaffirmed its commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts in Gaza and al-Quds.

Moreover, the resolution of conflicts in Islamic countries such as Libya, Mali, Somalia, and Sudan necessitates dialogue and reconciliation among stakeholders to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As Muslim nations navigate the challenges of our time, let us draw inspiration from the timeless teachings of Islam and the principles of unity, compassion, and justice. Together, let us forge a path towards a brighter future for the Muslim Ummah and beyond.”