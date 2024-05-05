Will Israel’s Genocide In Gaza Cost Joe Biden The White House? – OpEd

By Finian Cunningham

Student protests across the United States point to growing disgust among young Americans toward the Biden administration’s “ironclad” support for Israel amid the worst genocide in modern times.

Daniel Lazare is a historian of the U.S. Constitution and politics. He discusses the impact that the relentless violence in the Middle East is having on US politics and the forthcoming presidential election in November. In particular, how the complicity of the U.S. under Biden in the genocide perpetrated by Israel is alienating large numbers of youth as well as many other American voters.

The incumbent Democrat president is counting on the votes of younger citizens as he faces off with Republican contender Donald Trump in a tight election only 4 months away.

Lazare draws a parallel with the 1968 presidential election when an incumbent Democrat White House was lost because of widespread protests against the Vietnam War.

Biden is heading toward a similar fate as protests in universities and colleges spread against the genocide in Gaza that his administration is enabling with weapons supplies and political support to the Israeli regime.

Lazare believes we are witnessing a historic moment of change in the United States where the horror of Gaza is radicalizing American voters to repudiate the imperialist conduct of U.S. power.

“U.S. global power has never been so vulnerable,” he comments as the United States faces its worst internal political crisis since the foundation of the republic in 1776. Lazare points to the failure of the U.S. capitalist system at a pivotal moment when increasing numbers of its young people are more aware and critical of warmongering foreign policy.

As the university protests grow the fascistic response by the U.S. state to crush legitimate protest is only further radicalizing American youth. This is a wake-up call for radical political change in the United States (and other Western states) because all established parties are now exposed as imperialistic and opposed to any form of genuine democracy.