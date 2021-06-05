Burkina Faso: Over 100 Killed In Terror Attack

By Al Bawaba News

At least 100 civilians were killed in a terrorist attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, local media reported on Saturday.

In the night from Friday to Saturday, terrorists raided the village of Yagha in northern Sahel region, and opened fire on residents and villagers, according to AIB news agency.

The attackers also set fire to houses and a market place belonging to the people of the region.

The death toll is feared to rise.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore announced three days of national mourning starting Saturday night.

According to UN figures, more than 850 people have been killed and 1.1 million people have been displaced since 2015 in terrorist attacks in the country.

