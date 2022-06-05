Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian To Visit Turkey

By Tasnim News Agency

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian will pay a visit to Turkey on Monday, June 6.

The upcoming trip will mark the top Iranian diplomat’s first visit to neighboring Turkey after taking office in August 2021.

Istanbul is also going to host a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan on Monday.

Moreover, senior diplomats from Germany, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, and Russia are going to visit Turkey in the coming days.

In a meeting in Tehran in November 2021, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu agreed on the launch of negotiations on a roadmap to cooperation between the two neighbors.

The Iranian top diplomat said they had agreed on expert talks about long-term agreements between the two states, expressing hope that the roadmap would be signed by the presidents during a visit to Tehran by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.