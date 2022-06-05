ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, June 6, 2022

Flag of Saudi Arabia. Photo by Ayman Makki, Wikipedia Commons.
Saudi Arabia Denounces Statements Made By Indian Official Insulting Prophet Muhammed

Arab News 0 Comments

Saudi Arabia denounced on Sunday statements made by the suspended spokeswoman of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry also welcomed the BJP’s decision to suspend the spokeswoman, reiterating Saudi Arabia’s position calling for the respect of beliefs and religions.

The ministry stressed its rejection of any violation of Islamic symbols as well as the infringement of the symbols and important figures of all religions.

Nupur Sharma was suspended on Sunday in response to comments she made during a TV debate about the Prophet Muhammad.

Sharma’s comments prompted complaints from several other Muslim countries, including Qatar and Kuwait.

