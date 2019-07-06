CPEC: Awakening The Giant – OpEd

By Syed Nasir Hassan*

All it need is a drop to make the barren fields fertile. One such corroboration is China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which despite all the odds is becoming a reality. Since its dawn, it was unnecessarily criticized for its nature and inculpated to have shady dealings yet it stood firm in its certitude.

Roll back to the days when Pakistan was not only safe for investments but was also accused to be a safe-heaven for harvesting and fostering of violent activities. From the economy to the social strata, all was desolated and no less than a barren piece of land, which was lacking any productive capacities.

However, fast forward to April 2014, when China kept its promises and proved Pakistan China friendship to be all weathered. When no one was willing to even support Pakistan’s stance, China came up with the investment. Since then, these investments commonly known by the umbrella term CPEC, are proving to be that much needed drop which is fertilizing the obscured potential in Pakistan. Today, none can defy the fact that although Chinese will bag massive benefits from CPEC but it has a lot to provide Pakistan with as well.

CPEC is unveiling itself as to be a blessing in disguise. Just as the slow but persistence can lead to triumph, the gradual progress has brought a lot of eyes to Pakistan and it is becoming the pivot of attention in the region. Since the very beginning of the CPEC, it has procured a great deal of investment for Pakistan whether it is the Saudis or the Comrades in Russia; everyone seems to be intrigued by the thriving development on the lands of Pakistan.

The world has always been acknowledging the geo-strategic importance of Pakistan, but with CPEC, it is being highlighted even more. CPEC is a comprehensive and substantive cooperation between China and Pakistan, which has the potential to unfold flairs of development in Pakistan.

Drop of CPEC aided the social and economic segment of Pakistan bear fruits in the form of various projects. These fruits upon their ripening will bring holistic benefits for Pakistan. In other words, these perks will not be restricted to specific part or province of Pakistan but the whole country including each segment of society will be benefited from it.

One of the key aspects of CPEC is connectivity and integration. It is not only inter-connective but also intra-connective which reflects that it will connect provinces with each other but cities within these provinces are also linked to each other. From the gateway tot Arabian Sea, the road network climbs up to the peaks of Karakorum. CPEC not only covers 2700km route but its aura shadows all. Moreover, CPEC’s development in western part of Pakistan including Gwadar port will create favorable environment for doing business, which ultimately will attract the investors from across the globe to the much deprived province, Balochistan.

From railway network to road infrastructure CPEC covers all the basic contours required to uplift the socio-economic fabric of Pakistan.

Systematic development and organized structure makes it a progressive project. Locations for the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZ’s) is chosen in a certain fashion that will benefit not only each province but also parts like Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. In these SEZs, industries will be established to further contribute to the economics of Pakistan.

Pakistan has fought a decade long skirmish with terrorism which most of the time has forced Pakistan to direct its state potential to security, thus neglecting the other sectors of society. Pakistan’s economy was getting ravaged by this fact. When Pakistan’s potential and productivity was wizened by the security concerns; China stood with Pakistan and supplied what was required. China trusted Pakistan when no one else was willing to even bat an eye on Pakistan.

For both countries, CPEC has a lot to give. China will get easy and secure access to the market for its products whereas giant within Pakistan has just awakened. Nonetheless, it still needs true and upright conviction and intellect form Pakistani side to fully maneuver CPEC in its favor and ascend from the ashes. Also if Pakistan extract the maximum benefit out of CPEC it will become center of global economic attention.

*The writer is a Research Associate at the Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR).