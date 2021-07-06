ISSN 2330-717X
The eight pillars of the Shrine of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá are now complete, and scaffolding is being set up in the space between the pillars and the completed folding walls for work on the trellis that will span the central plaza. Photo Credit: BWNS

Shrine Of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá: Pillars Of Main Edifice Completed

Many of the distinctive architectural features of the design of the Shrine of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá are becoming visible as work progresses. The Shrine of ʻAbdu’l-Bahá is being built in Israel where the remains of ʻAbdu’l-Bahá, one of the central figures of the Baháʼí Faith, are interred.

The eight pillars of the central edifice have now been completed. The folding walls on the west side of the central plaza are also complete and are being joined with one of the portal walls of the south plaza.

At the same time, preparations are beginning for the work of building an intricate trellis across the central plaza.

A semi-circle of folding walls now encloses one side of the central plaza. The second set of folding walls is now being built, mirroring the first on the opposite side of the plaza.

The completed set of folding walls are being joined with one of the portal walls of the south plaza. The space between the path and the walls will eventually be filled with a sloping garden berm.

