Cindy Sheehan: Pelosi’s SalonGate Further Reveals Her Corruption In Age Of COVID-19 – OpEd

By Cindy Sheehan

In the summer/fall of 2005, I became quite the cause célèbre of the Democrat party and their sycophants after I sat in a ditch in Crawford Texas to demand a meeting with then president George W. Bush to ask him “For What Noble Cause,” he had killed my son, Spc Casey Sheehan and hundreds of thousands of others in Iraq: both civilian and military.

It was fashioned as a “David v. Goliath” moment as a grieving mother had the audacity to demand a meeting with the “most powerful” man on the planet. Of course, I never got my meeting, but clever democrat political operatives like Nancy Pelosi saw me and the antiwar movement as a way for her Democrats to win back the majority in the House and create the “First Female Speaker of the House.”

Then House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Cindy Sheehan, September 2005

As the photo shows, I did meet with her in September of that year and she told me straight to my face, “Cindy, if you help us (Democrats) win the House next year, we’ll help YOU end the wars.” Shame on me, because I believed that lying venomous snake posing as a human being, and I did go all over the country speaking at rallies opposing the republicans and supporting the Democrats. Well, like all venomous snakes, she struck, and when she did become the “First Female Speaker of the House,” she betrayed the movement in general, and me, specifically.

Soon after the Dems were ensconced (for a bit) in the House majority, I left the party and soon after that, I announced that I would run against Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco because she refused to end the wars, or to hold George and Dick accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity: but what do Nancy P and her ilk care about humanity, as they are barely human themselves. (As an independent in 2008, I did come in second with almost 17% of the vote, but as we say “second place in only first loser”).

Among the reasons for running against her, our campaign discovered along with the rest of the world, that while on the House Intelligence Committee, Nancy had been fully briefed on the torture methods being used against the so-called enemy, and she basically was reported as saying something like, “Can’t we torture them more?” However, as righteous as our campaign was, most of the people of SF don’t seem to mind they regularly re-elect a person of such low moral character and zero ethical accountability. It is also well-known that her husband Paul and Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s husband Richard Blum have profited very handsomely from their wives’ positions in government and they both have mansions there in Pacific Heights as testaments to their corruption and hubris.

It’s not in the scope of the piece to detail every disgusting thing Pelosi has done for decades as a craven Dem operative, but let’s fast-forward to the garbage year of 2020—the year California has been shut down and its economy one hair width away from total annihilation from all the proclamations and orders of Nancy’s nephew (by marriage) Gavin Newsom. One of his authoritarian diktats was that beauty salons and barber shops must not serve customers indoors–(never mind very few can realistically move their sinks, chairs, hair dryers, etc, outdoors)—many salon owners, stylists, and barbers here and elsewhere are suffering heavily under these orders and many are single mothers who rely on their businesses to provide for their families. It’s a very tough situation, to be sure. (Beginning September 1, it seems that salons and barber shops can operate indoors with strict protocols, but that was not in affect when Nancy went to get washed and blown out).

Well, this past weekend, it was revealed that Nancy’s assistant made an appointment at a salon in San Francisco with one of the independent contractor stylists there. Exposed security footage revealed Nancy in the salon without a mask getting services. The owner of the salon Erika Kious made the footage available and her reasoning was that if a very powerful and fabulously wealthy woman in an at-risk age group could feel comfortable going into a salon to get services, then salons should be fully, and safely, opened and customers should also feel safe in returning.

I just have to say that I don’t believe Nancy’s complaints that she was “set-up” and text messages between the salon owner and the stylist Jonathan (a supporter of Pelosi’s) don’t support his or Pelosi’s version of the story. Nancy claims that she thought that each stylist could have one customer—well, if that were true, then all the salons and barber shops would just have been open, right? It’s not a high worker per customer business in the first place. And Nancy should know that ignorance of the “law” is no excuse for violating it. If the top law-maker in the freaking country doesn’t know what is going on in her own state, then she’s more pathetic than I thought.

Nancy claims that Erika owes her an apology, but how dare that elitist jerk that hasn’t missed one paycheck (which she doesn’t even need) this entire year shit on a working-woman who is seeing her hard work and business circle the cesspool that is politics in California. How dare the liberals in San Francisco support this war criminal over a struggling worker? Nancy has long owed the American people an apology and how long will this power-hungry oligarch be enabled in her crimes and corruption?

I already know that personally, and professionally Nancy is a skilled liar (honesty is not a known quality for a politician, especially one who has lied her way to the literal top) and I know that Erika is a Trump supporter, but when families are withering here in California, it’s criminal to politicize Covid-19—if masks and deprivation are good enough for the people, then Nancy needs to put up or shut the hell up.

I am a socialist who opposes capitalism, but I am also pro-worker and pro-family and it’s also been long overdue that both parties of war and Wall Street are defeated and deposed. Until that glorious time happens, we need to keep exposing the crimes of the “ruling” class and Nancy Pelosi is at the top of that dung heap.