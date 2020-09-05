Three US Air Force B-52s Complete Training Mission In Ukrainian Airspace

By Eurasia Review

Three U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircraft from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducted integration training with Ukrainian fighters Friday inside Ukraine’s airspace, the US Air Force said.

According to the Air Force, Friday’s strategic bomber mission is part of the long-planned deployment of six B-52s to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England. The mission provided partners valuable midair training. In addition, the mission demonstrated how forward-located aircraft and crews, such as those in the B-52 units, enable collective defense capabilities and provide the U.S., NATO Allies and partners strategic and operational breadth to deter Russia and assure Allies and partners.

More than 200 related missions have been conducted since the Bomber Task Force launched operations in the European theater two years ago, the Air Force said, adding that these ongoing bomber missions showcase the U.S. Air Force’s ability to continually execute flying missions, sustain readiness and support Allies and partners across Europe, regardless of external challenges to include the current global COVID-19 crisis response.