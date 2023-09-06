Afghanistan: Women A Target Of Taliban’s Policies – OpEd

By Ali Khan Bangash

The ban on women visiting Band-e-Amir national park in Afghanistan has ignited a debate that transcends the boundaries of a simple prohibition. This restriction not only affects access to a cherished natural treasure but also serves as a lens through which we can analyze the broader state of gender equality and human rights in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

Situated in the Bamiyan province, Band-e-Amir is Afghanistan’s first national park, celebrated for its captivating natural beauty. Families, tourists, and nature enthusiasts have long frequented this oasis to escape the tumultuous realities of life in Afghanistan, reveling in its serene landscapes and awe-inspiring geological formations. However, the recent ban on women’s entry into this national treasure represents a substantial setback for gender equality and women’s rights in Afghanistan.

The ban on women visiting Band-e-Amir national park was announced by Mohammad Khaled Hanafi, Afghanistan’s acting minister of virtue and vice. The reason cited for this prohibition was the reported non-compliance of women with hijab regulations while inside the park. It is essential to acknowledge that this move is not an isolated incident but reflects a larger pattern of gender-based discrimination and the curtailment of women’s rights that has emerged since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021.

Band-e-Amir’s significance as a national park cannot be overstated. Designated as Afghanistan’s first national park in 2009, it is recognized by UNESCO as a collection of naturally formed lakes distinguished by unique geological features and exceptional natural beauty. The park’s stunning landscapes and serene atmosphere have made it a symbol of the country’s natural heritage. Over the years, it has been a refuge for those seeking solace in nature, a place where families gather, and tourists immerse themselves in Afghanistan’s natural wonders.

The ban on women visiting Band-e-Amir is not an isolated incident but is emblematic of the broader issue of gender-based discrimination in Afghanistan. The Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic law has led to policies that significantly restrict the rights and freedoms of Afghan women. The ban represents an intent to enforce conservative cultural norms and suppress the progress made by Afghan women over the past two decades. The ban, attributed to reports of women not adhering to hijab regulations, underscores the broader problem of gender-based discrimination. Rather than addressing these concerns through education and dialogue, the ban further isolates and marginalizes women, exacerbating the gender gap in the country. While hijab is an important element of Islamic practice for many, its enforcement as a state mandate raises concerns about the infringement of personal freedoms and choices.

The ban on women visiting Band-e-Amir has elicited diverse reactions both within Afghanistan and from the international community. Afghan former MP Mariam Solaimankhil took to social media to express her determination that Afghan women would ultimately regain access to Band-e-Amir, sharing a poignant poem that symbolized the resilience and determination of Afghan women even in the face of adversity. Human Rights Watch’s Fereshta Abbasi criticized the ban as a stark disregard for the rights of Afghan women, particularly on a day that marked Women’s Equality Day. Abbasi’s comments resonate with global concerns regarding gender equality in Afghanistan, where significant progress had been made in the past two decades.

UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett raised pertinent questions about the necessity of such restrictions within the framework of Sharia law and Afghan culture. His inquiry highlights the need for a nuanced examination of policies that affect the rights and freedoms of Afghan women.

The ban on women visiting Band-e-Amir adds to the growing list of restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban’s resurgence in August 2021. These restrictions extend beyond mere access to a natural park and encompass various aspects of daily life. Notably, the closure of hair and beauty salons across Afghanistan has adversely affected women’s livelihoods. These salons often provided a source of income for Afghan women, and their closure has led to financial insecurity for many families. Furthermore, in mid-July, the Taliban prevented women from sitting for the national university entrance exams, further limiting educational opportunities. These actions collectively constitute a broader pattern of discrimination against women and an infringement upon their fundamental rights.

As Afghanistan navigates its post-conflict era under Taliban rule, the fate of women’s rights remains a critical concern. The international community continues to closely monitor the situation, advocating for the protection of women’s rights, access to education, and opportunities for Afghan women. The ban on women visiting Band-e-Amir national park serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by Afghan women in their pursuit of equality and freedom in an evolving landscape. It is essential to recognize that the plight of Afghan women is a multifaceted issue that requires sustained international attention and action.

Safeguarding women’s rights in Afghanistan is not just a moral imperative but a critical step toward a stable and inclusive future for the country. While Afghanistan rebuilds and establishes its governance structures, it is crucial to prioritize gender equality and women’s participation in all aspects of society. Ensuring that Afghan women have equal access to education, economic opportunities, and participation in decision-making processes is essential for the country’s long-term stability and development. International organizations, governments, and civil society must collaborate to support Afghan women in their quest for equality and justice.

The ban on women visiting Band-e-Amir national park in Afghanistan reflects a broader pattern of gender-based discrimination and the curtailment of women’s rights in the country under Taliban rule. While Band-e-Amir holds significance as a national treasure, the ban symbolizes the challenges faced by Afghan women across various facets of life. The international community must remain vigilant in advocating for the protection of women’s rights, access to education, and equal opportunities for Afghan women. The ban on women visiting Band-e-Amir serves as a stark reminder of the obstacles that Afghan women confront in their pursuit of equality and freedom. The world’s continued support for Afghan women is essential for ensuring a brighter and more equitable future for Afghanistan.