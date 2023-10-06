Secretary General Appoints Independent Group As Part Of NATO Reflection On Southern Neighborhood

By Eurasia Review

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has appointed a group of independent experts to support a review of NATO’s approach to its southern neighbourhood – particularly the Middle East, North Africa and Sahel regions. Professor Ana Santos Pinto of Portugal was appointed as Chair.

At the Vilnius Summit earlier this year, Allies launched a deep reflection on NATO’s relationship with its southern neighbourhood. The aim is to agree concrete proposals in time for the next NATO Summit, due to take place in Washington, D.C. in July 2024.

The group will develop a report to support this process, which will be delivered to the Secretary General ahead of a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers next April. The report should assist the Allies in taking stock of evolving developments in NATO’s broader southern neighbourhood and identifying concrete recommendations to shape NATO’s future approach, including by outlining opportunities for further engagement and cooperation with partner nations, international organisations and other relevant actors.

The following people have been appointed to the group: Dr Katja Lindskov Jacobsen (Denmark); D. Elie Tenenbaum (France); Ambassador (ret.) Hermann Nicolai (Germany); Dr Thanos Dokos (Greece); Brigadier General Alessio Nardi (Italy); Dr Aleksandra Bukowska-McCabe; (Poland); Professor Ana Santos Pinto (Portugal); Mr Carlos Carnero González (Spain); Ambassador Refik Ali Onaner (Türkiye); and Ambassador Richard B. Norland (United States).