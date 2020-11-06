ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, November 6, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Bolivia's Evo Morales

Bolivia's Evo Morales
1 Europe Social Issues 

Evo Morales Expresses Support For Armenia, Karabakh

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

One of the world’s best-known indigenous leaders, former Bolivian President Evo Morales has expressed support for the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

In a video published on Twitter, Morales is filmed asking for peace for Armenia and Artsakh, adding that the struggle for peace with social justice will always be important.

Armenia claims that Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey and terrorist mercenaries deployed by Ankara, started a war against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. Foreign and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

PinLinkedInPrint
PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.