China To Finance Manufacturing Two High-Speed Trains In Iran

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s deputy minister of roads and urban development on Sunday said two high-speed trains will be manufactured in Iran with Chinese investment.

Iran has proposed the developing and equipping of Iranian ports to Chinese investors, Shahriar Afandizadeh said.

Pointing to the construction of a rail network between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan and its impact on the transit of goods between Iran and China, the deputy roads minister stated that the Sarakhs-Chabahar Railway is one of the routes connecting Central Asian countries to the Persian Gulf littoral states.

For this reason, if appropriate investment is made in this railway and the development of Chabahar Port, an acceptable share can be achieved in transiting goods from China to Europe, Persian Gulf littoral states and the Sea of Oman via Iran, Afandizadeh added.