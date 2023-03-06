Saudi Foreign Minister Meets With British Counterpart

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his British counterpart James Cleverly in London on Monday.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal and the UK’s secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth, and development affairs discussed aspects of the historic partnership between the two kingdoms and ways to strengthen and develop it in all areas.

The ministers also exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, regional and international developments, and efforts exerted with regard to them.

They also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between their countries in areas of mutual benefit and common interests, and increasing the level of existing coordination and consultation.

The meeting was attended by the Saudi ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar.