ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, April 7, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Map of the area around the Caspian Sea, the yellow area indicates the approximate drainage area. Credit: Redgeographics, Wikipedia Commons

Map of the area around the Caspian Sea, the yellow area indicates the approximate drainage area. Credit: Redgeographics, Wikipedia Commons
1 Business Middle East South and Central Asia World News 

Iran, Turkmenistan Discuss Caspian Cooperation

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The foreign ministers of Iran and Turkmenistan weighed plans for close cooperation between the two neighbors in the areas relating to the Caspian Sea.

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Turkmen counterpart Rasit Meredow talked about a series of international and bilateral issues of mutual interest, especially the need to boost cooperation among the littoral states of the Caspian Sea.

The Turkmen foreign minister referred to the progress made at the expert level in preparing drafts of cooperation in the Caspian Sea region, scientific fields, search and rescue operations and fighting against the spread of narcotics in the Caspian Sea region as well as deepening cooperation among the regional countries.

Meredow also proposed that a meeting of the foreign ministers of the five Caspian Sea countries would be held with the aim of expanding multilateral cooperation and paving the way for a summit of the leaders of the countries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

For his part, Amirabdollahian stressed the need to expand the friendly ties between Iran and Turkmenistan, and underlined Iran’s pessimistic view about the development of these relations in all areas, especially increased cooperation among the Caspian Sea littoral states.

He noted that Iran always welcomes regional cooperation and working meetings to further develop ties, especially in the Caspian Sea region.

Amirabdollahian finally congratulated his Turkmen counterpart on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and wished blessings for the neighboring country’s government and people.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.