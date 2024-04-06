Pakistan: Christian Journalists Association And Raiwind Diocese COP Host Easter Fellowship Event – OpEd

By Kashif Nawab

In a joint celebration of Easter, the Christian Journalists Association (CJAP), in collaboration with the Church of Pakistan Raiwind, convened a fellowship event on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the St. Peter’s School hall. The esteemed guest for the occasion was His Holiness, the Bishop of Raiwind Diocese, Mr. Azad Marshall, who delivered a poignant Easter address.

During his speech, His Holiness emphasized the unwavering commitment of Pakistani Christians to their heritage and their dedication to contributing to the nation’s progress. However, he also highlighted the challenges concerning national identity and census, particularly in the Gandhara Corridor region.

Kashif Nawab, the Coordinator of CJAP, extended a warm welcome to all attendees, underscoring the association’s objectives and accomplishments. He emphasized CJAP’s role as a unified body representing Christian journalists and outlined various initiatives, including providing support to journalists during the COVID-19 lockdown and offering training sessions in digital media.

Ms. Sonia Asher, Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Punjab, commended the vital role of journalists in amplifying voices globally. However, she cautioned against the misuse of journalistic skills and urged for constructive criticism and advocacy for the Christian community’s dignity and advancement.

Ms. Shakeela Javed, another Punjab MPA representing Sialkot, lamented the lack of unity within the Christian community. She stressed the importance of perseverance and collaboration for collective progress, encouraging attendees to support one another.

Mr. Ejaz Alam Augustine, a former Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs and current MPA, emphasized the power held by a journalist’s pen in shaping the destiny of a nation. He urged Christian journalists to actively engage in leading media outlets to bring issues concerning the Christian community to the national forefront.

Representatives from CJAP branches in Sahiwal and Faisalabad, as well as other prominent figures such as Emmanuel Sarfraz from the YMCA and Sattar Sahil Thakur, Assistant Advocate General of Punjab, also addressed the audience.

The event concluded with the cutting of an Easter cake and a closing prayer led by Pastor Emmanuel Khokhar, the Dean of Raiwind Diocese. Participants then enjoyed a meal together, fostering camaraderie and fellowship among attendees.