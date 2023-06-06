Iran: IRGC Unveils Hypersonic Missile

By Tasnim News Agency

An advanced hypersonic ballistic missile developed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force was unveiled on Tuesday.

The hypersonic missile, named ‘Fattah’, was unveiled by the IRGC in Tehran at a ceremony attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The projectile, whose name has been chosen by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, has a range of 1,400 kilometers.

The missile’s warhead has a spherical engine running on solid fuel with a movable nozzle that allows the missile to move in all directions.

Last week, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said the homegrown hypersonic ballistic missile has undergone all tests.

The new missile can penetrate all air defense missile systems and detonate the enemy’s anti-missile systems, he added.

Describing the production of the projectile as a “huge leap” in Iran’s missile industry, the commander said the missile can maneuver below and above the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of Mach 13.