Iran Bans Export Of Face Masks

By Tasnim News Agency

The export of face masks made in Iran is banned for now given a surge in the coronavirus cases and the growing demand for masks inside the country, an official said.

“Based on a decision made by the (coronavirus) task force, it is forbidden to export different types of masks for the time being,” said Jamshid Golpour, head of the Industry and Trade Ministry’s Centre for Guilds and Businesspeople.

He further touched upon health protocols that make wearing masks obligatory and highlighted that some provinces are in a “red” state with regards to the COVID-19 outbreak.

He also urged people as well as the private and public sectors to contribute to efforts to contain the novel coronavirus.

“The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade makes every effort to remove obstacles to production, especially those in the cycle of producing masks,” Golpour said, according to the Iranian government’s official website.

“Producers are expected to provide distribution networks with standard masks at already approved prices,” he stressed, adding that the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade supports the workshops producing masks.

Masks should also be offered for sale via online shops, he said.

Iran’s Health Ministry said on Monday that the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in the country has risen to 243,051 and the death toll has reached 11,731.