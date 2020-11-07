ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, November 8, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Ursula von der Leyen. Photo Credit: Daina Le Lardic, © European Union 2019 - Source : EP

Ursula von der Leyen. Photo Credit: Daina Le Lardic, © European Union 2019 - Source : EP
1 Europe Opinion The Americas 

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen Congratulates Biden On Win – Statement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen 0 Comments

By

I warmly congratulate Mr Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election and look forward to meeting him at the earliest possible opportunity.

The European Union and the United States are friends and allies, our citizens share the deepest of links. Together we have built an unprecedented transatlantic partnership rooted in common history and shared values of democracy, freedom, human rights, social justice and open economy. This partnership has underpinned the liberal rules-based international order for decades and remains a pillar of stability, security and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.

As the world continues to change and new challenges and opportunities appear, our renewed partnership will be of particular importance.
The European Commission stands ready to intensify cooperation with the new Administration and the new Congress to address pressing challenges we face and notably: fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic and social consequences, tackling climate change together, promoting a digital transformation that benefits people, strengthening our common security, as well as reforming the rules-based multilateral system.

PinLinkedInPrint

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.