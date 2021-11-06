The Generational Degradation Of Customer Service, Pride In Work And Personal Professional Integrity – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

A great deal has been written about each and every generation cursing the one(s) coming after their own, always with the same complaints echoing that “things ain’t what they used to be,” and about how “today’s generation” engages in all sorts of cardinal sins, particularly in the customer service industry, the workplace, in business, product quality, even clothing dressing and personal appearance standards.

Even though it is in fact a generational lark, and has been going on in one shape or another for probably thousands of years, there is some truth to these generational critiques and criticisms that as history has shown harkens the impending doom and end to the particular civilization that the “old timers” want so badly to cling to, but a fairly good indication of the esoteric and non-physical/non-visible “fall of civilization” can always be physically and visibly manifested in the slow but painful open deterioration in the above referenced qualities in any civilization.

Some additional physical/visible characteristics exhibited by younger generations of once great civilizations can also include, but are not limited to:

(1) The wholesale abandonment of appropriate clothing for the incident at hand, whether it is work, school, special occasions, restaurants, etc to make way for rags and other disrespectful paraphernalia which could make a peasant of old, wince;

(2) The “mass resignation” so much discussed by various news pundits in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic crisis, wherein millennials and “generation Z” imbeciles find it useful and extremely hilarious to jump from job to job, using and abusing their companies and bosses who routinely invest tens of thousands of dollars, if not millions, in their training, time spent, enduring their inevitable errors and mistakes leading to client/monetary/reputational loss and damage, all the while these generally unappreciative young employees, molded and nurtured heavily on parental and schooling “entitlement feelings” where they can do no wrong and there are no consequences for their negative actions, or even the country they are raised in (mainly a Western society fail) coddle and encourage this type of mass irresponsible behavior as it makes them more dependent on the State (see Oligarchs and Banks) for sustenance and basic living standards, thus transforming them into makeshift slaves wearing symbolic masks to shut their opinions up and stop making waves;

(3) General lack of motivation in young people to embrace or manifest certain value systems which made their previous generational progenitors and their country formerly “great,” such as stoicism, loyalty, honesty, respect for others especially leaders and elders who have great experiences to teach, hard work, “going without out” in hope for the future, patience, diligence, steadfastness, postponing immediate pleasure, modesty, and other traits which were previously borne out of necessity by previous generations in order to make their countries great in the first place;

(4) Tolerance for the complete and total encroachment on their privacy and trampling over their personal and most basic fundamental civil liberties and human rights, to the point where they feel that since there is no privacy anyway, they publicly act out their innermost demons on a regular basis, thus dragging down society as a whole, or exhibiting such extreme apathy accepting that there is no respect for their human rights, so why should they reciprocate and respect other members of society’s civil liberties either;

(5) The wholesale replacement of spirituality, natural inspiration and wholesome gifts bestowed by nature with the countless and multiple trinkets supplied by limitless money, wealth, and mercenary pursuits, junking entire previous generations’ previous joys that also provided long term existential fulfilment, but now today’s generation constantly “bored” and looking for that next “fix” to catapult them to even higher levels of joy, however dangerous and destructive it may be (dangerous drugs, dangerous sex, risky lifestyle behaviors);

(6) The rejection of marriage and family, in favor of multiple sex partners of every variety and number, shunning and avoiding any type of long-term relationship as a “threat to their identity and/or freedom,” while all that does is create greater dependence on the State for stability, monetary support, and basic assistance.

If one has not figured it out already, all of the above attributes of a deteriorating and degrading society have one destination for the people of that country – and that is Totalitarianism/Communism, i.e., the complete and utter control and enslavement of the masses, by the few fortunate ones with the power who make up the “State.”

More politicians, congressmen and senators, especially the nation’s judges and executive branch, should be paying greater attention to this mass societal deterioration falling and occurring all around them in implementing their policies and laws, otherwise there is no reason why the United States of America (or other countries undergoing similar breakdown) will not follow the empires of past into the dirt and ground, for the last tens of thousands of years.