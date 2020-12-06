ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, December 7, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran flag and oil platform. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran flag and oil platform. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Business Middle East The Americas 

Rouhani Claims Iran Ready For Rapid Jump In Oil Output

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iran is prepared to immediately raise the oil production to the normal export levels, President Hassan Rouhani said.

Addressing a meeting of the Administration’s Economic Coordination Headquarters, Rouhani highlighted the oil industry’s readiness for an immediate rise in production given Iran’s “operational instruments and valuable experiences”.

Referring to the suspension of sanctions under the 2015 nuclear deal, the president said Iran had once managed to increase the oil output to over 2 million barrels per day after the JCPOA came into force.

Although the economic war imposed by the US put many obstacles to the export of Iranian oil and petrochemical products, the US President, Donald Trump, failed to achieve his dream of bringing the Iranian oil exports down to zero, he added.

According to a decision made at the meeting, the Iranian Oil Ministry is obligated to take all necessary measures to prepare the oil industry’s resources and equipment for the production and sales proportional to the capacities available within the next three months.

The US has ratcheted up pressure on Iran since 2018 after withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Since then, the Trump administration has made efforts to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero.

PinLinkedInPrint
Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.