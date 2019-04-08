ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, April 8, 2019
Flags of Iran and United States

Iranian MPs Consider Motion To Blacklist US Army As Terrorist Group

By

A group of Iranian parliamentarians have prepared a motion that will designate the US army as a terrorist group if Washington takes a similar measure against the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), an MP said.

Chairman of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Heshmatollah Falahat Pishe told Tasnim that three parliamentary factions have drafted the motion, which would be submitted to the presiding board for consideration.

According to the motion, he said, Iran will consider the US army as a terrorist organization if the US designates the IRGC a terrorist group.

It came after the Wall Street Journal quoted unnamed officials as saying that the United States is expected to designate the IRGC a terrorist organization.

The officials said the decision is expected to be announced by the US State Department as early as Monday.


