Thursday, April 8, 2021

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran Calls For Sustainable Cooperation With Kazakhstan

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed the need to find ways for lasting cooperation with Kazakhstan, which he described as a friendly Caspian Sea neighbor.

In a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday, the Iranian foreign minister called for efforts to find ways for sustainable cooperation with Kazakhstan in order to maintain and enhance the bilateral relations.

Describing Kazakhstan as a friendly neighbor of Iran in the Caspian Sea region, Zarif highlighted the importance of closeness of the views of the two states on regional and international issues.

For his part, the Kazakh president described Iran as a “key partner” in the region, emphasizing the necessity for the promotion of political and economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

The two officials also discussed the developments concerning the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the peace process in Afghanistan, the Astana Process for Syria peace, and the Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The senior Iranian diplomat is visiting Kazakhstan in a tour of Central Asia that took him earlier to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

