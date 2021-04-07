ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, April 8, 2021

Zinedine Zidane. Photo by Walterlan Papetti, Wikipedia Commons.
Zidane Opens Door To Juventus Return

Zidane Zidane has opened the door to a potential return to Juventus as pressure continues to build on current manager Andrea Pirlo.

Juve are being tipped to make a change in the dugout after a poor 2020-21 campaign which has seen them exit the Champions League early and fall well behind Inter in the Serie A standings.

Zidane, who played for the Bianconeri between 1996 and 2001, has been touted as one of the main candidates to replace Pirlo, and he has hinted that he would be open to the opportunity after his latest game in charge of Real Madrid

