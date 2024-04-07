Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif, and Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa are pictured at the Al-Safa Palace in Makkah on Sunday. (SPA)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif, and Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa are pictured at the Al-Safa Palace in Makkah on Sunday. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Receives Pakistan PM In Makkah

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Al-Safa Palace in Makkah on Sunday.

The meeting was held in the presence of Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, and both officials had iftar with the Kingdom’s crown prince.

The crown prince and Shehbaz reviewed relations between the Kingdom and Pakistan, aspects of cooperation and ways to develop them, and discussed regional and international developments.

Sharif was dressed in the ihram, indicating that he will perform Umrah while in Makkah.

