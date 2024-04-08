Secretary General Welcomes NATO’s Partnership With Bosnia And Herzegovina, Calls For Unity And Continued Reforms

By Eurasia Review

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denis Bećirović, to NATO Headquarters on Monday (8 April 2024) to discuss regional security issues and furthering the country’s partnership with NATO.

Mr Stoltenberg emphasised that NATO strongly supports Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He outlined that NATO’s commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina includes support to the country’s security reform efforts via the NATO Headquarters in Sarajevo, and strengthening capabilities through a Defence Capacity Building package.

Stoltenberg added that NATO continues to support the EU-led Operation Althea to maintain a safe and secure environment, saying: “We stand ready to continue our political dialogue and strengthen our practical cooperation, for the benefit of our shared security.”



The Secretary General commended Bosnia and Herzegovina for its recent progress on the path toward European Union membership and welcomed efforts to upgrade the country’s armed forces to work even more closely with NATO. However, he expressed concern about secessionist policies and divisive rhetoric, describing this as “reckless and dangerous” and undermining hard-won progress. He stressed that “all political leaders must work together to preserve unity and safeguard national institutions”, adding that “this is key for peace and security in the country, and for stability in the Western Balkans.”