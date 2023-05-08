Pakistan: Energy Crisis As An Emerging Challenge – OpEd

By Saba Kiran

Pakistan has been struggling for a number of years with a significant energy crisis, and it is likely that this will continue to be a significant concern for the country. There are several facets to the energy crisis, such as a scarcity of electricity, gas, and petroleum items; all of these elements have a significant influence on society, the environment, and the economy. One of the most significant aspects is that there is a lack of power.

The present problem in the energy sector may be attributed to a wide range of causes, including a growing global population, increased urbanisation and industry, as well as an aged infrastructure. Despite the fact that Pakistan’s energy supply is still inadequate, the country’s demand has been steadily increasing. As a direct consequence of this, there have been several interruptions in the supply of electricity, load shedding, and pauses in economic activity.

One of the primary contributors to Pakistan’s energy crisis is the country’s heavy dependence on foreign supplies of oil and gas to meet its domestic need for energy. Pakistan is vulnerable to fluctuations in the cost of energy on a worldwide scale as a result of the fact that it imports almost all of the oil and gas it consumes to meet its requirements. During the process of transmission and distribution, significant amounts of energy have been lost as a direct result of the outdated, inefficient, and prone to technical faults energy infrastructure that the United States currently possesses.

Since it slows economic expansion, discourages foreign investment, and raises transaction costs, Pakistan’s energy problem has significant repercussions for the country’s economy. Businesses have incurred financial losses as a direct consequence of the frequent power outages and load shedding, both of which have also led to a rise in their expenditures as a result of the fact that they have been forced to acquire expensive backup generators.

The energy crisis has a significant effect on the environment as well since it drives up the use of fossil fuels and leads to an increase in the amount of carbon emissions. In order to create power, fossil fuels are burned. This contributes to the pollution of the air, which is bad for both the environment and the health of the general population.

In order to ease the energy crisis, Pakistan has conducted a variety of different activities, such as beginning new power producing projects, supporting renewable energy sources, and enhancing energy efficiency. For example, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project intends to build brand-new power plants, transmission lines, and distribution networks all throughout the country. Additionally, Pakistan is making efforts to broaden its utilisation of renewable energy sources, particularly solar and wind power.

Nevertheless, a significant amount of additional work is required to find a solution to Pakistan’s energy crisis. A comprehensive energy strategy that looks out over a long period of time and takes into consideration the underlying issues has to be developed by the government. It is recommended that the energy mix be diversified, that energy efficiency be raised, that infrastructure be modernised, that power theft be minimised, that investment be increased, and that governance be improved.

Increasing the use of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydropower would contribute to the diversification of the energy mix. This will allow Pakistan to reduce its dependency on imported fossil fuels while also providing it with a source of energy that is more reliable and sustainable. Encouraging the use of industrial processes, structures, and appliances that use less energy to run also falls within the purview of promoting energy efficiency.

Bringing power plants, transmission networks, and distribution systems into the 21st century would result in an increase in the energy infrastructure’s reliability while also improving the system’s overall efficiency. As a direct consequence of this, there would be a reduction in the amount of energy lost during transmission and distribution.

It is vital to develop severe procedures to prevent power theft and impose fines for those who do so in order to decrease the amount of electricity that is stolen. This would encourage investment and help reduce losses in the energy business, both of which would be positive outcomes.

Increasing investment in the energy sector may be facilitated via the establishment of conditions favourable to that activity as well as through the provision of financial incentives to investors. The financing of brand-new projects and the improvement of existing infrastructure would both benefit from this.

By decreasing levels of corruption while simultaneously increasing levels of openness and accountability would be beneficial to the administration of the energy industry. As a direct consequence of this, the efficiency of the energy industry and the management of its resources would both see significant gains.

In conclusion, Pakistan is facing a significant obstacle as a consequence of the energy crisis, and it is quite probable that this circumstance will continue to exist until significant efforts are made to resolve the underlying issues. It is necessary for the government, the private sector, and civil society to collaborate on the development of an all-encompassing and long-term energy strategy that places an emphasis on diversifying the energy mix, improving energy efficiency, modernising infrastructure, cutting down on electricity theft, increasing investment, and improving governance.