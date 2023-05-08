Turkmenistan: NGOs Submit Joint Report For Women’s Rights Review – OpEd

By IPHR

Turkmen Initiative for Human Rights (TIHR) and International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR) have submitted a joint report to the UN Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). The joint NGO report provides input for the CEDAW’s upcoming review of Turkmenistan’s implementation of the corresponding convention, which will begin with the adoption of a list of issues to Turkmenistan’s government at a CEDAW meeting in Geneva at the end of May-beginning of June 2023.

At a time when the human rights situation in Turkmenistan remains highly repressive and a protracted economic crisis has resulted in increasing poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to affordable food staples, women remain a highly vulnerable group of the population. Despite officially proclaimed commitments to gender equality, state policies de-facto contribute to upholding negative and discriminatory attitudes towards women and their supposed “traditional” role in society. Hopes for improvements following the transfer of presidential powers to from father (Gurbanguly) to son (Serdar) Berdymukhamedov in March 2022 were quickly dashed by the launch of a new, reinforced campaign to promote so-called ‘’traditional’’ values and standards for women, which resulted in new arbitrary restrictions on women’s rights and further strengthened negative gender stereotypes.

The joint TIHR-IPHR report covers the following key issues: