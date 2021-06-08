Senior Iraqi Intelligence Officer Gunned Down

By Arab News

Unidentified gunmen killed a senior Iraqi intelligence officer in an area east of Baghdad on Monday, Al Arabiya channel reported.

The assassination came after the Iraqi Intelligence Service had foiled multiple operations that were planned against civilians.

The intelligence agency said Col. Nebras Faraman Chaaban was killed by a “cowardly and treacherous operation” in a “desperate bid to stop him from carrying his duties.”

Earlier in March an intelligence officer was killed in an area west of the Iraqi capital.

The assassinations coincide with the continuation of military operations against Deash, despite its defeat years ago.

During Col. Chaaban’s years of service, he played a major role in serving his country and fighting terrorism and organized crime, the statement said.

The intelligence service vowed to punish the culprits and continue fighting what the statement described as “enemies of Iraq until achieving victory.”