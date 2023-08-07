China, Germany Say Jeddah Talks On Ukraine Back International Efforts To End War

By Arab News

China and Germany on Monday have praised the recent international talks in Saudi Arabia on resolving the Ukraine crisis, with the Chinese foreign ministry saying the talks helped “consolidate international consensus.”

China’s Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, “had extensive contact and communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis… listened to all sides’ opinions and proposals, and further consolidated international consensus,” the foreign ministry said in a written statement carried by Reuters.

A German government spokesperson said that the conference was a successful meeting because it showed the willingness of the international community to work towards ending the war in Ukraine.

“Germany will also continue to engage actively including in this process,” the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin according to Reuters.

Senior officials from some 40 countries took part in the Jeddah talks that ended on Sunday.

A senior Ukrainian official said Monday the talks had dealt a “huge blow” to Russia, and that the participants agreed to hold another meeting of political advisers within about six weeks.

The participating countries, including the US, China and India met for discussions that Ukraine and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The participants agreed on the importance of continuing international consultation and exchanging views to pave the way for peace.

They also expressed the importance of benefiting from the positive opinions and proposals that were discussed during the two-day meeting.