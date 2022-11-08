Algeria: Eni Starts-Up New Field In The Berkine Basin

By Eurasia Review

Eni announced Tuesday the start-up of the HDLE/HDLS oil field, in Zemlet el Arbi concession in the Berkine North Basin, onshore Algeria, only six months after its discovery in March.

HDLE/HDLS is currently producing 10,000 barrels of oil per day (bod). Production ramp up will be achieved through an accelerated development plan which envisages the drilling of new wells in 2023.

This achievement, reached in partnership with Sonatrach and in cooperation with the local authorities, was made possible by Eni’s distinctive upstream business model, based on the parallelization of project activities.

HDLE/HDLS fast track development, in addition to the recent Berkine South start-up, will contribute towards exceeding 120,000 boed of equity production in Algeria in 2023, strengthening the role of Eni as the main international energy company operating in the country.