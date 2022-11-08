Iran: Intense Clashes In Marivan And New Protests In Many Cities – OpEd

By Mahmoud Hakamian

Iran is marking its 53rd day of protests across the country on Monday as protests in numerous cities expanded throughout the country the day before. The city of Marivan, following a burial ceremony, witnessed intense confrontations between locals and the regime’s oppressive security forces who were opening fire on locals using AK-47 assault rifles and shotgun pellet rounds. Brave protesters stood their ground and local activists were describing the city as a “war zone” with clashes continuing well into the night.

More protests were reported in many cities throughout the day, especially in several districts of Tehran. The cities of Tabriz, Isfahan, Shiraz Mashhad, Sarbaz, Behbahan, Yazd, Bushehr, Karaj, and Baba Heydar were also reporting similar protests against the mullahs’ regime.

Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 216 cities. Over 550 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 368 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.

On Monday morning the latest reports from the city of Marivan of Kurdistan Province, western Iran, indicated an ongoing general strike and continued confrontations between protesters and the regime’s security forces in various parts of the city. Local activists said authorities had dispatched a large number of different security units across Marivan to quell anti-regime protests.

The people of Bukan, another city in northwest Iran, are also reportedly in the streets in solidarity with the protesters of Marivan. Protesters are seen establishing roadblocks and taking control of their streets.

Other reports on Monday morning indicate that students at Sharif University in Tehran and the Islamic Azad University of Rasht in northern Iran were protesting and boycotting their classes. Students at Noshirvani University in Babol, also in northern Iran, and Beheshti University of Tehran, among others, launched a gathering protesting the campus authorities insistence on gender segregation in the university cafeteria.

High school students have been taking to the streets on Monday in different cities, furthering the scope of today’s anti-regime protests. This incudes schoolkids in the cities of Karaj, Shahriar, Sabzevar, and others chanting slogans against the mullahs’ regime.

People in the city of Siahkal of Gilan Province, northern Iran, held a ceremony in memory of Erfan Zamani, a protester killed recently by the mullahs’ security forces. Authorities had dispatched a large number of oppressive security forces to the city, whom eventually opened fire on the ceremony participants. The participants stood their ground despite the crackdown and the heavy rainfall. Some reports indicate authorities had bussed in non-native security forces.

At night, protests spread to several cities, including Bukan, Sanandaj, Saqqez, and Mahabad. Protesters lit fires in the streets and chanted anti-regime slogans despite efforts by security forces to disperse them. In Marivan, protesters targeted a basij base in response to the regime’s brutal crackdown on protests in recent weeks.

Sunday morning saw protests in Marivan, where locals buried Nasrin Ghaderi, a protester recently killed by the regime’s oppressive security forces. The burial ceremony continued into an anti-regime demonstration where locals began chanting “Death to Khamenei!” and taking control of their streets in a confrontation with the regime’s forces. They were referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Further reports showed protests spreading across the city, the regime’s security forces opening fire on protesters and bystanders, people attacking the regime’s local MP office, and merchants of the city bazaar were on strike in solidarity with the protesters in Marivan and across the country. Protesters were also storming the regime’s local municipality office, according to reports from activists.

Updates from the city of Marivan indicated authorities dispatched a large number of security forces to quell the protests. Signs indicated these units even attacked a local school full of minors. Protesters were standing their ground by establishing roadblocks and taking control of their cities. Many activists were reporting that members of the regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and other security units using AK-47 assault rifles and shotgun pellet rounds when opening fire and targeting protesters and bystanders.

Students at various universities were protesting, including Tehran University in the country’s capital, Razi University in Kermanshah, Urmia University, and Sheikh Bahaei University in Isfahan. High school students have been seen protesting in Karaj, Shahriar, Zahedan, and Bukan. Also in the country’s capital, employees of the regime’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance are on strike.

Reports from other cities across Iran indicated store owners throughout the city of Khash were on strike on Sunday following yesterday’s massacre of at least 20 locals by the regime’s security forces. Protests were also reported from various universities in the cities of Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and Babol.

In Ahvaz, protester set fire to a local base of the regime’s IRGC paramilitary Basij Force. The Basij are utterly loathed in Iran for they are the first deployed to quell popular protest rallies and have harassed the Iranian people in the streets for the past forty some years.

Protests spread to more cities throughout the day. At night, protests were reported in Marivan, Isfahan, Tehran, Kermanshah, Mashhad, and Bushehr. In Tehran, reports of protests and clashes came from several districts, including Sadeghiyeh, Nazi Abad, Tehranpars, and Sattarkhan.

Meanwhile, in Marivan, protesters continued their rallies late into the night, lighting fires in streets and chanting slogans against the regime and its leader.

Iranian opposition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the brave people of Marivanand their courageous stance in the face of the regime’s oppressive security forces. “Fearing an outburst of fury, the clerical regime prevented people from participating in the burial of Nasrin Qaderi. The brave people of Marivan, however, staged extensive protests, closed their shops, blocked the roads, and attacked the regime’s centers of suppression,” she said.

In a broader statement considering the ongoing uprising across the country, the NCRI President-elect reflected on the Iranian Resistance’s position during the ongoing uprising and moving forward. “We consider all forces who seek a republic the Iranian regime’s overthrow, and the separation of religion and state as our allies. We have fought for the cause of freedom and democracy, and today we see the outcome of that struggle in the uprisings,” Mrs. Rajavi highlighted.

The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.

She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

Mahmoud Hakamian writes for PMOI/MEK, where this article was published.