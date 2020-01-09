Kerry’s Secret Meetings With Iranian Officials: More Democrat-Deep State Corruption And Treason? – OpEd

By Jim Kouri

The news stories being circulated these last few days would lead one to believe that the Democratic Party and the news media are more interested in destroying the presidency of Donald Trump than in protecting the American people from Muslim terrorists in the Middle East. A law enforcement source had revealed to Conservative Base’s editor that just weeks before the Iranian paramilitary group known as The Quds Brigade launched an attack against the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, John Kerry, who no longer works for the government or holds elected office, met with Iranian leaders in Tehran. (After reading this report, watch the two videos below for more information.)

The law enforcement source informed this writer that the “inside the Beltway” scuttlebutt alleges that Deep State politicos such as former Secretary of State John Kerry have secretly met with Iranian officials. It’s believed – based on his TV News appearances – that Kerry admits he has met with Iranian officials concerning their dealings with the United States under Donald Trump’s presidency.

Kerry – a former Democratic Party U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, the 2004 presidential candidate and Obama’s Secretary of State — is being slammed for colluding with Iran in the Democratic Party-led “shadow government” diplomacy for his unofficial secret meetings with Iranian officials. Kerry and his Islamic-terrorism funding friends allegedly spoke about a number of topics especially the scrapped Obama nuclear deal.

“The deal has been touted as an Obama administration achievement even though the Iranians got billions of dollars and the economic sanctions were lifted. Obama’s successor, President Donald Trump called the Obama-Iran deal a foolish one that gave Iran everything and the United States nothing,” said former military intelligence operative and county sheriff Timothy McMurphy.

On Thursday a Trump administration spokesperson told Fox News’ chief intelligence correspondent Cathrine Herridge that Kerry’s meetings were “shameful,” pointing out what Iranian-backed militias are doing to kill and injure people in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

In addition, a law enforcement/intelligence source told Conservative Base’s Jim Kouri that part of the money given to Iran by Obama has been used to buy numerous missiles and rockets that eventually ended up in the hands of the Palestinian terror group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

A number of legal experts and constitutional law professors have said in the past that Kerry’s trips to Iran might be illegal. “It’s almost a joke, but I’m not laughing. Trump’s entire time in the White House has been responding to unsubstantiated charges — by the Democratic Party, a biased Special Counsel investigation, and a news media who seem to report first, then verify later — that Trump colluded with Russian President Vladimir Putin to beat Hillary Clinton,” according to a law enforcement source working in the nation’s capital.

“John Kerry is out giving advice to Iran about how to maneuver around what Donald Trump is doing, it’s insidious,” Ari Fleischer, the former White House press secretary for George W. Bush, said Wednesday on Fox News’s “Special Report.” “I don’t know if it’s legal or illegal, I don’t care about that side of it. It’s wrong.”

“This is just one more sign that Americans made the right choice when they rejected John Kerry for President and Hillary Clinton for that same office. There is even some talk of Kerry attempting another presidential run in 2020, but he’s one of the easier candidates to beat,” said Charles “Chuck” Lee Travis, a former police officer turned political campaign consultant.

Kerry had made the admission about his interactions with Iran as part of his book tour to promote his new book, “Every Day Is Extra.”

Kerry appeared on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show last Wednesday and told the host and his audience that met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif “three or four times” since leaving office, admitting to discussing the scrapped nuclear deal and other issues.

“What I have done is tried to elicit from him what Iran might be willing to do in order to change the dynamic in the Middle East for the better,” Kerry told the conservative host. Kerry also never denied the suggestion that he’s telling the Iranians to wait out Trump until there is a Democratic president again.

Kerry, though, speaking to Fox News Channel’s Dana Perino denied his conversations were inappropriate.

“Every secretary of state, former secretary of state continues to meet with foreign leaders, goes to security conferences, goes around the world,” Kerry said. “We all do that. And we all have conversations (about) the state of affairs with the world in order to understand them.”

“It remains to be seen how much cash the Iranians slipped to Kerry and his Deep State partners. We may find out in a year or ten years, but eventually we will find out,” said Victor Javitts, a former intelligence official and civilian police chief.

