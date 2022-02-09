The Canadian Truckers’ Battle Against Covid Tyranny – OpEd

By MISES

By Llewellyn H. Rockwell Jr.*

The tinpot dictator Justin Trudeau thought he could extend his regime of covid tyranny, but a massive number of Canadian truckers have defied him.

They have a good chance of forcing him to back down and maybe toppling his government as well.

Aden Tate tells us what happened:

It was on January 15 that the Canadian government decided they needed to impose a jab mandate over Canadian truckers, claiming that man no longer had the right to his own body, but that his body instead belonged to the state. And so, Canadian truckers organized, creating the Freedom Convoy. This massive caravan may very well have set a world record, as it’s estimated that 50,000 trucks have joined with it. That’s trucks—not truckers. The January 15 royal decree has stated that Canadian truckers who do not have The Jabawockee in their body will be forced by Canada to undergo a two-week quarantine period should they traverse the Canadian-American border. Washington DC decreed a similar demand on January 22, when the post-9/11 US Department of Homeland Security decided that Canadian truckers had to be fully jabbed should they enter American soil. Both of these decrees (when enforced by those who do not understand what their respective countries truly stand for) would result in thousands of men losing their ability to provide a paycheck for their families—to put bread on the table. And the Canadian truckers are not alone, it seems. Reports are surfacing of thousands of American truckers all traveling up to Canada to join the fray. The caravan is heading towards Ottawa, where it intends to turn the city into the largest truck stop of all time. Canadian mainstream media has been downplaying the extent of this convoy, and there are even reports surfacing that the live camera feeds the public can normally watch online of Canadian highways have been shut down.

Naturally, the Trudeau dictatorship is battling against the truckers, but the public supports them and has donated millions of dollars to help their cause. “The Last Refuge” offers details:

The fundraiser for the effort now exceeds $5.5 million dollars and still climbing. [It reached $10,000,000 before being suspended—see below.] It is now estimated that over 50,000 vehicles are participating in the convoy effort, and the Canadian Dept of Transportation is doing everything possible to stop, block and impede the assemblies. Every federal truck stop and DOT weigh station has been opened, and every truck is being required to go through the DOT checks. This is not accidental. The movement has now evolved into a conflict of the average Canadian, represented by the truckers, -vs- the oppressive government, represented by the activated federal agencies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It really has become an incredible example of THE PEOPLE -vs- GOVERNMENT. The truck convoys started from British Columbia in the west, Newfoundland in the east, and Windsor, Ontario in the south. However, cars, SUVs, vans, and small commercial trucks are now included in the massive convoy lines and joined with the big rigs. On every highway along the way crowds are cheering and waving support for the Truckers. Aerial views show some of the context for how massive these convoys are that are converging on Ottawa January 29th. It is widely estimated, “If it gets there on time—and if the convoy holds together as it has in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan—it could be 10 times larger than the world record,” for the longest convoy in history.

The leftist media doesn’t like the protests. GoFundMe suspended fundraising for the trucker after $10,000,000 was raised:

With the multi-million dollar Freedom Convoy fundraiser now in suspended animation, some donors are reporting receiving refunds from GoFundMe. On Wednesday evening, [February 3] GoFundMe placed the fundraiser — which has raised at least $10-million in just a few weeks — under an official review. “This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations,” read the message that appeared on the fundraiser’s GoFundMe page. “Our team is working 24/7 and doing all we can to protect both organizers and donors.” A statement released by GoFundMe that evening implies the crowdfunding platform’s position on the convoy evolved as truckers and their supporters converged for their planned Ottawa rally on Jan. 29.

Justin Kenney, the prime minister of Alberta, isn’t happy about the protests either:

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says a truck convoy that’s blockaded a highway at a busy U.S. border crossing as part of a protest against vaccine mandates violates the province’s Traffic Safety Act and must end immediately. The Canada Border Services Agency said the U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta., has remained open despite the blockade on Highway 4, but RCMP say only foot traffic is able to get through. “As I said last week, Canadians have a democratic right to engage in lawful protests. I urge those involved in this truck convoy protest to do so as safely as possible, and not to create road hazards which could lead to accidents or unsafe conditions for other drivers,” Kenney said Sunday in a statement from Washington, D.C., where he is attending a National Governors Association meeting.

Kenney is upset at blocked highways, but the Canadian’s government’s totalitarian measures to destroy the Canadian economy through lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and travel restrictions don’t bother him.

Trudeau responded to the truckers in a way you would expect. He and his ilk are totalitarians and fascists, but they project their own attitudes onto their opponents. In Orwellian fashion, if you want freedom, that makes you a “racist” and a “fascist.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada on Monday lashed out at protests against pandemic restrictions over the weekend in Ottawa, chastising demonstrators for desecrating war memorials, wielding Nazi symbols, and stealing food from the homeless. The protest was a culmination of a group of Canadian truckers and their supporters who drove from Western Canada to Ottawa to challenge government vaccine mandates. Speaking from self-isolation after he and two of his children tested positive for the coronavirus, Mr. Trudeau said he understood the frustrations of Canadians, exasperated by a pandemic that has taken a heavy toll. But he criticized the protesters for flying “racist flags,” hurling abuse at small business owners, spreading disinformation and, in one case, going to a homeless shelter in downtown Ottawa and demanding food. “There is no place in our country for threats, violence or hatred,” he said, adding that the convoy was not representative of a majority of truckers.

Contrary to Trudeau’s lies, the Canadian truckers are splendid in their struggle against covid tyranny.

*About the author: Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr., is founder and chairman of the Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama, and editor of LewRockwell.com.

Source: This article was published by the MISES Institute