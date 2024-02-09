Biden’s Idea Of An ‘Existential Threat’ – OpEd

By William Donohue

Millions of illegal aliens have stormed our borders, absorbing hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds, putting innocent children at risk, and some have become increasingly violent. It is no wonder that the recent Harvard CAPS-Harris poll found immigration to be the number-one issue facing the country. President Biden says they are wrong: climate change is our most pressing concern.

Respondents were asked to choose between 30 different issues, and more than a third, 35 percent, chose immigration; it outpaced “price increases/inflation,” which came in second. In tenth place was “environment/climate change”: 13 percent of those asked chose this issue.

Yesterday, Biden said, “There is only one existential threat we face in this world, and that’s the environment. I mean, it literally is the existential threat.” On January 31, 2023, he said that climate change “is the single-most existential threat to humanity we’ve ever faced, including nuclear weapons.”

Between those two dates, Biden said that climate change was an “existential threat” 47 times. To read his 49 comments, click here.

After Biden’s press conference yesterday, no one believes Biden is in charge. But he is being fed material by his staff that shows how dramatically out-of-touch this administration is with the American people. Their priorities are not the public’s priorities.

How this will shake out is anyone’s guess. But if there is an “existential threat” to the nation, it’s easy to find: just Google 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.