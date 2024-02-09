Iran: Khamenei’s Self-Destructive Strategy Of Ramping Up Executions – OpEd

By Mahin Horri

In addition to the indirect massacre of the Iranian people through incidents and disasters caused by the destructive regime, such as road accidents, air pollution, diseases, suicides, etc., regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei

is directly engaged in two systematic crimes: killing under torture and execution. He has decided to continue his inhumane actions by killing young Iranians to ensure the survival of his regime.

A recent example is the case of Sepehr Shirani, a 19-year-old student tortured to death by the regime’s security forces in his hometown of Zahedan. His only crime was his online activities and criticism of the regime.

There have been numerous executions in recent days, and within a span of three days, from January 28 to January 31, the regime executed 17 prisoners. The regime ended the month of January with 83 executions.

However, this number is based on official reports from regime news and media outlets. It is evident that the actual number is much higher.

On February 4, the state-run Ham-Mihan newspaper wrote, “The judiciary executed Mohammad Ghobadlou and four Kurdish youths… which received widespread coverage, while a few days prior, it was heard that 11 individuals were executed on drug trafficking charges in another prison, but even that news did not receive any coverage.”

In addition to the announced execution of six individuals, it was reported that in one instance and in one prison, another 11 people were executed on baseless charges, and no one was even informed or recorded in any statistics. It is regrettable that even their names remain unknown.

Things are spinning out of control

After 40 years of crimes and mass killings, it is evident to everyone that the regime’s goal in breaking execution records is to devastate society and create fear and terror.

However, the important point is that Khamenei finds himself in a paradoxical situation in many social scenes, is “self-destructing,” he also creates a destructive contradiction by increasing executions. He wants to create a shock in society with each execution and buy some time to delay the next inevitable uprising. But at the same time, with each life he takes, he gets closer to his own end and intensifies the anger of the masses.

This rule also applies to undocumented and unreported executions. It is enough to consider the scope of the families, relatives, and social circles of those 11 executed prisoners and the extent to which their grief and resentment towards the regime are intensified.

The regime’s media outlets are warning Khamenei about this matter and draw his attention to the severe consequences of these executions.

On February 1, Etemad news website wrote, “Some factions believe that they can scare people with harsh punishments… It is natural that the gap between rulers and society widens. On the other hand, it can lead to the emergence of animosity within society. In fact, besides the families of the condemned, society as a whole may develop a resentful view towards such behaviors.”

Others remind Khamenei that the desired effectiveness he seeks cannot be achieved through executions, and the costs outweigh the benefits.

On February 4, Etemad wrote, “The effectiveness of executions, contrary to popular belief, is minimal and even negative… In the current society, the definite costs of executions far outweigh the potential benefits,” and it further recommends and predicts that “a definite abstention from turning execution into a necessary tool of intimidation is essential. This behavior and policy are destructive and generate hatred, making society harsh and unstable [i.e., pushing it towards uprising].”

So, Khamenei is not unaware of the consequences of his crimes, and he has done all the calculations. He knows that executions come at the cost of international condemnation and infamy. He knows that each execution signifies instability and fragility of his rule. He knows that killing the youth is “destructive and generates hatred” and becomes fuel for future uprisings and protests.

Nevertheless, he feels helpless and finds himself trapped in a deadly impasse. As the flames of resistance grow stronger, as the ranks of Resistance Units expand and their activities grow, and as the economic situation worsens, and as protests continue to escalate, he believes he is forced into “self-destruction” through executions to allegedly try to prevent the surging tide of uprisings.

Following the disclosure of the execution of 11 individuals, Ham-Mihan newspaper, wrote, “Sometimes it is perceived that the publication of certain news [about the executions] is an indication that either things have spun out of hand or every day, a new scandal is created to overshadow the previous one and engage public opinion, so that they remain unaware of fundamental issues or issues that are detrimental to those in power.”

In other words, Khamenei cannot prevent the upcoming uprising of Iran’s people through executions.