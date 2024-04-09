Congo-Brazzaville Energy Profile: Significant Regional Hydrocarbons Producer – Analysis
The Republic of the Congo, or Congo Brazzaville, is a significant regional hydrocarbons producer in sub-Saharan Africa. Most of Congo Brazzaville’s hydrocarbons production is located offshore. Congo Brazzaville holds sizable proved natural gas reserves, but only a small portion of the reserves is commercialized because of a lack of natural gas infrastructure.
Congo Brazzaville exports most of its crude oil production, and revenues from crude oil exports play a large role in its economy, making its economy vulnerable to crude oil price volatility. In June 2018, Congo Brazzaville joined OPEC as a full member and is one of the six African nations in the organization.1
Petroleum and Other Liquids
Congo Brazzaville held an estimated 1.8 billion barrels of proved crude oil reserves at the beginning of 2024, unchanged from the previous year. 2
Crude oil accounts for most of the total liquid fuels production in Congo Brazzaville; the country produces very small volumes of lease condensate and natural gas liquids. Congo Brazzaville produces and exports three main blends of crude oil: Djeno, N’Kossa, and Yombo. The Djeno blend is a medium, sweet crude oil blend and is the primary blend produced and exported from Congo Brazzaville. N’Kossa is a very light, sweet crude oil blend produced in small volumes and is a blend of N’Kossa and Kitina crude oils. The Yombo blend is a heavy, sweet crude oil blend with a high viscosity level. Yombo’s crude oil properties are well suited for blending, and it is exported in small volumes primarily to destinations in the Asia-Pacific region, such as the Singapore-Malaysia fuel oil blending and storage hubs.3
|Crude oil grade
|API gravity number (degrees)
|Sulfur content (percentage)
|Djeno
|26.4
|0.54%
|N’Kossa
|42.4
|0.04%
|Yombo
|16.7
|0.34%
|Data source: Vortexa, TotalEnergies company website
Congo Brazzaville produced an average of about 273,000 barrels per day (b/d) of total liquid fuels from 2014 to 2023. Total liquid fuels production in Congo Brazzaville reversed its declining trend in the mid-2010s after a number of offshore fields in the N’Kossa Marine area were brought on line, enabling production to reach a decade-high of 347,000 b/d in 2018. Despite this recent growth, we expect the country’s total liquid fuels production to decline as a result of overall field maturation and a slowdown in upstream development. The Congolese government wants to attract new investment in upstream development by making changes to its legal and regulatory framework, but these efforts are likely to be insufficient in attracting investor interest and reviving the country’s liquid fuels production in the short term.4
Rising production from Congo Brazzaville’s offshore fields drove significant increases in total liquid fuels production in the latter half of the 2010s. The Moho Bilondo Phase 1b project in the northern part of the Moho Bilondo permit area began producing in 2015. The Moho Nord extension in the northern part of the same area started producing in 2017. TotalEnergies operates both developments. The Nene Marine offshore development in the Marine XII block and operated by Eni began producing in 2015. The Chevron-operated Lianzi offshore area is in a unitized offshore zone on the Congolese and Angolan boundaries. The Lianzi project is the country’s first cross-border development and the first in Central Africa.5
Congo Brazzaville has one operational refinery, the La Congolaise de Raffinage (CORAF) plant, in Pointe-Noire. The CORAF refinery has a nameplate capacity of 21,000 b/d, according to the Oil & Gas Journal. The Congolese government signed an agreement with Beijing Fortune Dingsheng Investment Company Limited to build a 110,000-b/d refinery in two phases at Pointe-Noire to meet increasing petroleum product demand in Congo Brazzaville and in the Central African subregion. The plant is reportedly still under construction and, according to Offshore Technology, is scheduled to begin operations in 2024.6
Natural Gas
Congo Brazzaville held an estimated 10 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of proved natural gas reserves at the beginning of 2024, unchanged from the previous year.7
Dry natural gas production averaged about 28 billion cubic feet (Bcf) between 2013 and 2022. Congo Brazzaville uses all the natural gas it produces for domestic consumption .8
Congo Brazzaville has not yet developed sufficient natural gas infrastructure for commercial export. So, a significant amount of Congo Brazzaville’s natural gas that is produced is flared (or burned off) as a by-product of oil production or is reinjected into oil fields to aid crude oil recovery. According to the World Bank Group, Congo Brazzaville flared about 64 Bcf in 2022, accounting for significant volumes of Congo Brazzaville’s production but far below the volumes flared by the top five flaring countries (Russia, Iraq, Iran, Algeria, and Venezuela) for that year.9
Coal
Congo Brazzaville does not hold any coal reserves and so neither produces nor consumes any coal.
Electricity
Total electricity capacity in Congo Brazzaville showed a modest increase of about 0.3 gigawatts (GW) from 2013 to 2022, with most of the increase coming from fossil fuel-derived sources. Congo Brazzaville also had marginal growth in renewable sources such as solar. Electricity capacity derived from hydropower remained stable over the 10-year period.10
The World Bank estimated that only 50% of the Congolese population had access to electricity in 2021, which is an increase of 10% from 2010. Access to electricity varies significantly between urban and rural populations. Access to electricity for urban populations in 2021 was 67%, up from 57% in 2010, while access for rural populations was 12% in the same year, a 1% increase from 2010. Providing reliable access to electricity for rural populations is a significant challenge because of underdeveloped infrastructure in the electric power sector.11
Much of the growth in electricity capacity has come from natural gas projects. Installed capacity increased because of the construction of the Centrale Électrique du Djėno (CED) and Centrale Électrique du Congo (CEC) power plants in 2007 and 2010, respectively, and the capacity expansions that followed in subsequent years. Eni, the leading natural gas producer in Congo Brazzaville, constructed the two natural gas-fired power plants to reduce natural gas flaring and commercialize more of the associated natural gas produced at its oil fields. Eni also upgraded the connecting power transmission and distribution network to provide electricity access to the densely populated Pointe-Noire area. Both plants are fueled by associated natural gas from the M’Boundi and Marine XII fields.12
Hydropower accounted for 25% Congo Brazzaville’s total installed electricity capacity in 2021. As of early 2024, the country had three hydropower plants. Congo Brazzaville has significant hydropower potential, estimated at 3.9 GW, but only 5% of this power has been developed. Several hydropower projects are reportedly under consideration for development. The status of projects is unknown, and the projects appear to still be in early stages of development or deliberation.13
|Facility name
|Status
|Nameplate capacity (megawatts)
|Imboulou
|Operating
|120
|Moukoukoulou
|Operating
|74
|Djoue
|Not operating
|19
|Chollet
|Under development
|600
|Murala
|Under development
|150
|Koeumbali
|Under development
|150
|Loufoulakari
|Under development
|50
|Data source: Andritz Group
Energy Trade
Congo Brazzaville exports most of the crude oil it produces and keeps a small amount for its refinery for domestic consumption; the country does not import any crude oil. Congo Brazzaville exported an average of 252,000 b/d over the past decade .14
In 2023, Congo Brazzaville exported about 242,000 b/d of crude oil and condensate, and about 75% of total exports went to the Asia-Pacific region. China was by far the top-importing country by volume, taking about 158,000 b/d of Congo Brazzaville’s crude oil in 2023. India was the second-largest importer from the Asia-Pacific region by volume, taking about 13,000 b/d of imported crude oil from Congo Brazzaville. Europe and the Western Hemisphere (which is made up of North America, Central America, and South America as well as the Caribbean) as a region imported only 38,000 b/d and 22,000 b/d, respectively.15
Congo Brazzaville imports and exports several different petroleum products. According to estimates of seaborne trade flows of petroleum products by Vortexa, Congo Brazzaville exported an average of about 8,000 b/d of petroleum products from 2020 to 2023, primarily naphtha, liquefied petroleum gases (LPG), and fuel oil. Congo Brazzaville imported about 4,000 b/d of petroleum products over the same time, and more than 70% of these imports were gasoline and diesel/gasoil.16
Congo Brazzaville does not export or import any natural gas; all of its dry natural gas production is consumed domestically, flared, or reinjected back into wells to enhance oil recovery.
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) project is under development as of March 2024, which would enable the country to begin exporting natural gas not used for domestic consumption as well as monetize natural gas that would normally be flared or reinjected. The project is made up of two separate floating LNG (FLNG) facilities to be located offshore in the Marine XII block, from which it will source its natural gas feedstock. The first facility, the Tango FLNG facility, is a fast-tracked project with a production capacity of 29 Bcf per year and is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2024. The second, larger facility has a production capacity of about 115 Bcf per year and is currently under construction, but it is not scheduled to begin operations until 2025.17
|Project name
|Location
|Status
|Operator
|Start date
|Nameplate capacity
(billion cubic feet per year)
|Tango FLNG
|Offshore Pointe-Noire
|Under development
|Eni
|2024
|29
|Marine XII Block FLNG (Newbuild)
|Offshore Pointe-Noire
|Under development
|Eni
|2025
|155
|Total
|144
|Data source: International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers 2023 Annual Report, Energy Intelligence, Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research
Note: FLNG=floating liquefied natural gas
Congo Brazzaville neither imports coal for domestic consumption nor exports coal.
