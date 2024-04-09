Plenitude Begins Construction Of Renopool 330 MW Photovoltaic Park In Spain, Largest Ever Realized By The Company

By Eurasia Review

Plenitude, in the presence of Ignacio Gragera, Mayor of Badajoz, and D. Víctor del Moral Agúndez, General Secretary for Sustainable Development of the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Sustainable Development of the Regional Government of Extremadura, today announces it is commencing construction of the Renopool solar park in Badajoz, Spain. With a capacity of 330 MWp, Renopool will be the largest solar project ever built by the company globally.

The photovoltaic installation, built with the support of construction companies OHLA, Sacyr and Sarpel, will generate 660 GWh per year, equivalent to the energy consumption of around 200,000 households[1], and will feature seven photovoltaic plants and one electric substation near Solana de los Barros. It will be built using the best available technologies, including bifacial modules, solar tracking structures, and central inverters.

Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, said: “The construction of the Renopool solar park, the largest photovoltaic plant built by Plenitude, confirms our commitment to the Spanish renewable energy sector, where we operate about 400 MW of wind and photovoltaic plants in operation, more than 1,000 MW under construction, and more than 2,000 MW under development. In addition, thanks to our integrated business model, we are also growing in the country’s retail market, with more than 300,000 customers, and we have recently begun to expand our network of electric vehicle charging points in the Iberian Peninsula as well”.

The execution of the project is entrusted to top-tier companies under the turnkey formula. Construction will be completed during 2025, and it will generate new local job opportunities.

The Renopool solar park will be connected to the national transmission grid through infrastructure consisting of three connection nodes and a high-voltage line built and shared with other developers.

Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, is active in over 15 countries across the world with a business model integrating the production of electricity from renewable sources, with over 3 GW installed capacity, the sale of energy and energy solutions to 10 million European clients, and an extensive network of 20,000 charging points for electric vehicles. By 2027, the company intends to reach 11,5 million clients, more than 8 GW of installed renewable capacity, and 40,000 charging points.