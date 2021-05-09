Albania: Edi Rama Maintains An Iron Grip On Power – OpEd

By Peter Tase

Albania’s socialist party under the leadership of Edi Rama has installed a one – party state regime that is harming, violating the national constitution and taking the country into an abysmal state of denial; that is guided by western diplomatic channels that are boosting Rama’s internal power politics, while his countrymen are succumbed into poverty. The April 25 parliamentary elections have turned Albania into an Eastern Autocratic regime ruled by a loyal student of George Soros and ever more guided into a dark abyss by Transatlantic ambassadors that aspire to shape a wicked society in Albania with the help of those that have financial headquarters in Curaçao, a tax-free haven in the Caribbean, to avoid paying taxes in the United States.

According to a statement on Albanian Parliamentary Elections issued by Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Elisabeth Rosenstock-Siller published on May 6, 2021: “In Albania’s parliamentary elections, the United States notes the OSCE observation mission’s finding that the ruling party derived significant advantage from its incumbency, including through its control of local administrations and from the misuse of administrative resources. We also note their finding that widespread practices of vote buying remained a problem, and we reinforce concerns over the leaking of sensitive personal data, including political preferences of voters.”

Two weeks after the election date, Albania’s failed judiciary system has not held accountable Socialist Party’s platoon of vote buyers that have violated the law and obstructed the people of Albania’s right to vote in free and fair elections. The structure of Special Anti-Corruption Court’s (SPAK) sponsored and pampered by renowned diplomats residing at the Elbasan Avenue, has proved to be obsolete and further reinforces the one-party regime established by Edi Rama years ago. These actions are further enhanced by the tarnished election malpractices and vote buying taking place a few weeks before the election date.

While the United States Foreign Policy is constantly focused to work with the Albanian government and the Albanian people to further strengthen bilateral cooperation on democracy, defense, and trade; it is evident that such noble and altruistic causes are being distorted by Washington’s envoys in Tirana who have other priorities and interests, one of them being the concentration of power in one man – Edi Rama – and elimination of checks and balances among institutions that have a precise mission described clearly in the National Constitution.

Today Albania has become a flamboyant eastern autocracy without respect for the rule of Law, with overwhelming subjugation of independence of institutions, and total absence of balance of powers. Tirana has a government controlled media that gives a lip service to the “renaissance” man who has transformed his country into Europe’s largest producer of narcotics controlled by regional organized crime. The Albanian state is totally captured by Edi Rama and Western countries are failing to understand that an autocratic regime in the heart of Europe is a source of turmoil and seriously undermines democratic institutions in the Balkans and beyond.

While lining up all instruments of power to satisfy the institutional hegemony of Tirana’s Mao, European Union Ambassador and Washington’s envoy have chosen to turn a blind eye and openly offend President Ilir Meta, even though Albania’s head of state is today the sole guardian that ensures respect for National Constitution. Meanwhile Edi Rama has been encouraged by foreign agents to violate the parliamentary agreement of June 5th, 2020, about the electoral reform in order to cement his grip on power and continue to boost Albania’s reputation as a narco-state.

International Actors have failed to grasp that autocratic regime installation in Tirana has taken place smoothly despite the monumental efforts of President Ilir Meta who is the only guarantor of institutional independence and genuine head of state who is fighting monism, containing Edi Rama’s unlimited thirst for power grab and dominance. President Ilir Meta is containing and thwarting foreign interference that is harming Albania’s judiciary and corroding democratic institutions in the Balkans.

Over the last seven years, Edi Rama’s renaissance team has installed a network that exerts pressure upon all employees working for the public administration, in order to capitalize the voting power that comes from every family member acquiring a salary and other benefits from a government run institution. Aside to voter fraud, it is unfortunate to observe that Tirana’s Mao joined by others like Tao Tao and Erion Fiku have turned Albania’s public works projects conducted in major cities into a money laundering machine for highly influential oligarchs that are openly connected to government circles and are skyrocketing their profits as Tirana continues to receive international loans that end up in the pockets of the very few rich people.

International criminal organizations are another obstacle to Albania’s prevailing voter fraud mechanism. Multiple incidents occurring in the cities of Elbasan, Kavajë and other parts of the country are testimony to the deeply rooted alliance that exists between the leadership of Socialist Party of Albania and organized crime kingpins running a thriving shadow economy in the Balkans.

Albania’s real economic and production capacity as well as its fragile EU integration mechanism are struggling due to the country’s autocratic regime installed by Edi Rama; such a prevalence of eroding democratic institutions and behavior of a single party state are a major setback for the entire Balkan’s region.