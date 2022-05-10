Biden Mute On Anti-Catholic Incidents – OpEd

By William Donohue

President Biden has now condemned the firebombing of a Christian pro-life office in Madison, Wisconsin, but he did not address this crime as the work of pro-abortion arsonists. They left graffiti outside the building that said, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

Biden should be as pointed in his condemnation of this hate crime as he is when he talks about right-wing violence. He has no problem blaming all “MAGA” people when right-wing extremists act up, yet he resorts to generic statements when left-wing extremists act up.

Worse, Biden has said nothing about the wave of anti-Catholic incidents that have occurred over the past week. In doing so, he is giving succor to bigots. Here are some examples.

Outside the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York pro-abortion activists held signs and banners that taunted Catholics.

In Chicago, pro-abortion activists assembled in a public square holding signs that read “End Catholic Tyranny” and “Abortion On Demand.”

In Denton, Texas, vandals defaced a Catholic pro-life pregnancy center, leaving graffiti that read, “Forced Pregnancy is Murder.”

The pro-abortion group “Ruth Sent Us” tweeted a message to Catholics vowing to “Burn the Eucharist.”

In Boulder, Colorado, pro-abortion vandals struck Saint Mary’s Church, smashing windows and spray painting the church.

In Los Angeles, pro-abortion fascists interrupted Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. They shouted at the parishioners and unfurled a large green banner. Disrupting religious services is a federal offense.

It is shameful that our “devout Catholic” president has not said a word about any of these anti-Catholic incidents. Not to comment on what happened in Los Angeles, in particular, is outrageous.

Moreover, Catholics on the Supreme Court are being singled out for harassment. The pro-abortion group, “Ruth Sent Us,” has explicitly called on activists to confront Catholic Supreme Court Justices: they encourage them to invade their privacy by demonstrating in front of their homes, seeking to intimidate them and their families.

This is another example of bigotry, yet Biden can’t bring himself to call it for what it is—rank anti-Catholicism. We Catholics would get more outrage from a non-Catholic president.

