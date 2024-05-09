Morocco’s Commitment To Clean Water: A Testament To Equity And Progress – OpEd

By Said Temsamani

Access to clean water is a fundamental human right, yet millions worldwide lack this necessity. In Morocco, progress is evident through the government’s unwavering dedication to the “national program for supplying potable water to rural areas.”

In a recent House of Representatives session, the Minister of Equipment and Water Nizar Baraka’s response highlighted the program’s role in democratizing access to clean water, addressing infrastructure challenges, and increasing budget allocation, now at 143 billion MAD with a focus on rural areas.

Efforts include acquiring 1,200 tanker trucks and establishing 200 mobile water treatment stations, alongside initiatives like fountains and hillside dams, ensuring sustainable access for generations.

This program embodies social justice by prioritizing marginalized communities. Yet, vigilance, accountability, and community engagement are essential to translate promises into tangible improvements.

Morocco’s strides in the “national program for supplying potable water to rural areas” underscore its commitment to realizing the right to clean water. Let’s use this momentum for further action towards a more equitable society.