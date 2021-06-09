Minsait Buys Digital Marketing Consulting Firm Flat 101 To Accelerate Online Strategies And E-Commerce Penetration

By Eurasia Review

Minsait, an Indra company, said Wednesday it has acquired Flat 101, a digital marketing consulting firm specializing in the optimization of online business with a focus on increasing sales (Conversion Rate Optimization or CRO), thereby strengthening Minsait’s leading offer consisting of end-to-end solutions to support its clients in their marketing & sales strategy, digital customer acquisition & conversion, and e-commerce sales.

In a context of strong momentum for the digitization of commercial distribution with e-commerce solutions and the reconfiguration of customer relationships with a higher weight of digital channels, Flat 101 has a team of 150 highly qualified professionals with broad experience in the fields of digital marketing & sales, offering solutions to leading clients across all sectors.

The company provides a wide range of services to companies and institutions, including the following areas of specialization:

Generation of consumer traffic through Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Advertising, App Store Optimization (ASO) or Real Time Bidding (RTB).

Increase of conversion in digital channels or Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) to improve sales’ closing rates.

Data analysis and improvement of user experience and user interfaces in digital channels (UX/UI) directly aimed at increasing sales effectiveness.

Flat 101 is recognized in the market for its approach when dealing with projects to improve the commercial effectiveness of companies’ digital assets, with its own methodology based on data analysis, experimentation and measurement of results with digital analytics, testing and personalization tools.

With Flat 101, Minsait positions itself with a full-service offer in the field of digital marketing & sales, with a differential capability for customer data analytics in digital channels. Flat 101 strengthens Minsait’s end-to-end value proposition, which includes, in addition to digital marketing, strategic consulting for the sales function, the design of experiences and customer journeys focused on digital relationships, and the development and implementation of e-commerce platforms.

“With Flat 101 on board, Minsait brings a unique service offer to the market to assist companies in redesigning, implementing and monitoring their commercial strategy in a context of ‘liquid’ channels where customer interactions flow and digital channels play a central role. The pandemic has also irreversibly accelerated the adoption of digital sales models and technology solutions,” says Silviano Andreu, Head of Business Consulting at Minsait.

“We are delighted to be part of the Minsait ecosystem and join forces in the field of digital marketing & sales with highly complementary value propositions. As a business unit, Flat 101 will operate autonomously, thus preserving its brand, management model and culture, and will leverage Indra’s presence, commercial reach and scale to initiate a new stage of expansion and growth in service to our clients”, said Ricardo Tayar, co-founder of Flat 101.