Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (right) with Alex Iwobi playing for Arsenal in 2018. Photo Credit: Ronnie Macdonald, Wikimedia Commons

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Brushing Off Transfer Rumors

By

Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said in a Facebook post on Monday, July 8 that he can’t wait for the new season with Arsenal to begin.

“The new season is around the corner! Can’t wait for it to kick off,” Mkhitaryan wrote, tagging the London club’s official Facebook page and adding several hashtags like #afc #micki #mkhitaryan.

Some earlier media reports claimed, however, that Arsenal are looking to sell the likes of Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil in the summer transfer window.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

